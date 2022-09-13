Warbringer Premiere New Official Music Video For “Crushed Beneath The Tracks”
Warbringer premiere a new official music video for their track “Crushed Beneath The Tracks“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Explains drummer Carlos Cruz:
“Warbringer is ecstatic to return to the road with our upcoming “U.S. Unraveling” headline tour in support of our latest album, ‘Weapons Of Tomorrow‘! It’s been over two years since the album’s release and the band is long overdue to perform these songs live on the west coast! We wanted to do something cool for the fans and film a new music video for the album’s heaviest song, ‘Crushed Beneath The Tracks‘! Thanks to director Juan Rodriguez (Haze Grey Pictures) and his team for collaborating with us to create wicked visuals for such a neck-breaking track! We’ll be performing it every night on tour, so spread the word and we’ll see you in the circle pit!”
The band's U.S. headlining tour with Heathen and Misfire kicks off today and will hit the below cities:
09/13 Fresno, CA – Strummer’s
09/14 Santa Cruz, CA – The Atrium
09/15 Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
09/16 Portland, OR – Mano Oculta PDX
09/17 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
09/18 Boise, ID – The Shredder
09/19 Denver, CO – HQ
09/21 Lincoln, NE – 1867 Bar
09/22 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th St. Collective
09/23 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
09/24 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
09/25 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad
09/26 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill
09/28 Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar
09/29 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
09/30 Anaheim, CA – Doll Hut
10/01 West Hollywood, CA – Whisky-A-Go-Go
