Warbringer Premiere New Official Music Video For “Crushed Beneath The Tracks”

Band Photo: Heathen (?)

Warbringer premiere a new official music video for their track “Crushed Beneath The Tracks“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Explains drummer Carlos Cruz:

“Warbringer is ecstatic to return to the road with our upcoming “U.S. Unraveling” headline tour in support of our latest album, ‘Weapons Of Tomorrow‘! It’s been over two years since the album’s release and the band is long overdue to perform these songs live on the west coast! We wanted to do something cool for the fans and film a new music video for the album’s heaviest song, ‘Crushed Beneath The Tracks‘! Thanks to director Juan Rodriguez (Haze Grey Pictures) and his team for collaborating with us to create wicked visuals for such a neck-breaking track! We’ll be performing it every night on tour, so spread the word and we’ll see you in the circle pit!”



The band's U.S. headlining tour with Heathen and Misfire kicks off today and will hit the below cities:

09/13 Fresno, CA – Strummer’s

09/14 Santa Cruz, CA – The Atrium

09/15 Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

09/16 Portland, OR – Mano Oculta PDX

09/17 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

09/18 Boise, ID – The Shredder

09/19 Denver, CO – HQ

09/21 Lincoln, NE – 1867 Bar

09/22 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th St. Collective

09/23 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

09/24 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

09/25 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

09/26 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill

09/28 Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar

09/29 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

09/30 Anaheim, CA – Doll Hut

10/01 West Hollywood, CA – Whisky-A-Go-Go