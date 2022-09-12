Ciemra Premiere New Song & Music Video "Serpent’s" From Upcoming New EP "Agony Blasphemy"

Belarussian black metal band Ciemra premiere a new song and music video entitled “Serpent’s”, taken from their new debut EP "Agony Blasphemy", out in stores now via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Serpent’s" streaming via YouTube for you below.



