Dream Unending Premiere New Song "Secret Grief" From Upcoming New Album "Song Of Salvation"

posted Sep 11, 2022 at 3:36 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Atmospheric death/doom metal band Dream Unending - featuring guitarist Derrick Vella (Tomb Mold, Outer Heaven) and multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Justin DeTore (Innumerable Forms, Sumerlands) - return less than one year after their debut album with a new single "Secret Grief". The track is off the upcoming new studio album "Song Of Salvation", due out on November 11th, 2022 via 20 Buck Spin.

Singer Phil Swanson (ex-Sumerlands) and trumpet player Leila Abdul-Rauf (Hammers Of Misfortune, Vastum) guest on that particular track. The new full-length also features guest appearances from Max Klebanoff (Tomb Mold), McKenna Rae (Revelry), and Richard Poe.


