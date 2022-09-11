Dream Unending Premiere New Song "Secret Grief" From Upcoming New Album "Song Of Salvation"

Atmospheric death/doom metal band Dream Unending - featuring guitarist Derrick Vella (Tomb Mold, Outer Heaven) and multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Justin DeTore (Innumerable Forms, Sumerlands) - return less than one year after their debut album with a new single "Secret Grief". The track is off the upcoming new studio album "Song Of Salvation", due out on November 11th, 2022 via 20 Buck Spin.

Singer Phil Swanson (ex-Sumerlands) and trumpet player Leila Abdul-Rauf (Hammers Of Misfortune, Vastum) guest on that particular track. The new full-length also features guest appearances from Max Klebanoff (Tomb Mold), McKenna Rae (Revelry), and Richard Poe.



