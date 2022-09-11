Mastic Scum Premiere New Song "Digital Dementia" From Upcoming New Album "Icon"
Band Photo: Mastic Scum (?)
Austrian metal band Mastic Scum premiere a new song entitled “Digital Dementia”, taken from their upcoming new album "Icon", which is set for release on October 7th by MDD Records.
Check out now "Digital Dementia" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
