Ozzy Osbourne Premieres New Single & Music Video “One Of Those Days” - Eric Clapton Guests
73-year-old heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne premieres his new official music video for One Of Those Days”. The song is taken from his new studio full-length “Patient Number 9” and UK blues rock legend Eric Clapton guests on this particular song.
The new album includes also guest appearances from Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Zakk Wylde, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.
