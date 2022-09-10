Chelsea Grin Premiere New Single “The Isnis”
Salt Lake City, UT-based deathcore band Chelsea Grin premiere a new single titled “The Isnis” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track is from the first half of their upcoming new individually released double album, “Suffer In Hell, Suffer In Heaven“.
“Suffer In Hell” will be released on November 11th, while “Suffer In Heaven” will follow on March 17th. Both efforts will be released through the band’s new label home of OneRPM.
Comments guitarist Stephen Rutishauser:
“We are stoked to be releasing this one — Track 6 on ‘Suffer In Hell‘. ‘The Isnis‘ is about an all-encompassing energy that surrounds us and drives us to explore our limitless consciousness.”
You can catch the band live out on the road at the below booked shows with Kaonashi and Filth joining as support acts:
09/09 Jacksonville, NC – Hooligan’s
09/10 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Music Festival
09/11 Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall
09/13 Grand Rapids, MI – Stache
09/14 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater
09/15 Nashville, TN – The End
09/16 Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero
09/17 Orlando, FL – Central Florida Metal Fest
