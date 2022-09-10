Revocation Premiere New Single & Music Video “Nihilistic Violence”

Band Photo: Revocation (?)

Progressive death metal outfit Revocation premiere their new official music video and single “Nihilistic Violence“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The track is off their brand new eighth studio album “Netherheaven”, out in stores now.





Tells mainman Dave Davidson:

“‘Nihilistic Violence‘ is probably the meanest song we’ve ever recorded. It’s got a dark and menacing quality to it that the MyGoodEye production team perfectly captured for our latest music video. Bring your hardhats to the pit for this one because shit’s gonna get rowdy.”



Revocation kicked off their North American headlining tour with Krisiun, Alluvial and Inoculation yesterday in Toronto, ON and will stop at the below remaining cities:

09/10 Montreal, QC – Les Foufounes Electriques

09/11 Quebec City, QC – La Source de la Martiniere

09/13 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

09/14 Cambridge, MA – Middle East

09/15 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s Brewing Co.

09/16 Baltimore, MD – The Metro Gallery

09/17 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

09/18 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger

09/19 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)

09/20 Tampa, FL – Brass Mug

09/21 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectable Street

09/23 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

09/24 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

09/25 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill

09/27 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

09/28 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

09/29 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

09/30 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

10/01 Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Vets Hall

10/03 Portland, OR – Dante’s

10/04 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

10/06 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

10/07 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

10/08 Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove

10/09 Sioux Falls, SD – Bigs Bar

10/11 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

10/12 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s Rock Club

10/13 Hamtramck, MI – The Sanctuary 2

10/14 Cleveland, OH – No Class

10/15 Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall

10/16 Pittsburgh, PA – Enclave