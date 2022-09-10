Revocation Premiere New Single & Music Video “Nihilistic Violence”
Progressive death metal outfit Revocation premiere their new official music video and single “Nihilistic Violence“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The track is off their brand new eighth studio album “Netherheaven”, out in stores now.
Tells mainman Dave Davidson:
“‘Nihilistic Violence‘ is probably the meanest song we’ve ever recorded. It’s got a dark and menacing quality to it that the MyGoodEye production team perfectly captured for our latest music video. Bring your hardhats to the pit for this one because shit’s gonna get rowdy.”
Revocation kicked off their North American headlining tour with Krisiun, Alluvial and Inoculation yesterday in Toronto, ON and will stop at the below remaining cities:
09/10 Montreal, QC – Les Foufounes Electriques
09/11 Quebec City, QC – La Source de la Martiniere
09/13 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
09/14 Cambridge, MA – Middle East
09/15 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s Brewing Co.
09/16 Baltimore, MD – The Metro Gallery
09/17 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
09/18 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger
09/19 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)
09/20 Tampa, FL – Brass Mug
09/21 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectable Street
09/23 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
09/24 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
09/25 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill
09/27 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
09/28 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
09/29 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
09/30 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
10/01 Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Vets Hall
10/03 Portland, OR – Dante’s
10/04 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
10/06 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
10/07 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
10/08 Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove
10/09 Sioux Falls, SD – Bigs Bar
10/11 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club
10/12 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s Rock Club
10/13 Hamtramck, MI – The Sanctuary 2
10/14 Cleveland, OH – No Class
10/15 Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall
10/16 Pittsburgh, PA – Enclave
