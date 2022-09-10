Testament Premiere New Music Video “WWIII”

Band Photo: Testament (?)

Bay area thrash metal veterans Testament premiere their new official music video for “WWIII” streaming via YouTube for you now below.

Tells frontman Chuck Billy:

“I am very excited for the release of our ‘WW3‘ video. This song is really relevant to what is going on in this crazy world we live in. When the song was written it was based on a future that I wished would never happen. Today I feel anything is possible.”

Testament are currently on their ‘The Bay Strikes Back Tour‘ together with Exodus and Death Angel. All dates for this run can be found below:

09/09 Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

09/10 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

09/12 Wichita, KS – Cotillion

09/13 Kansas City, MO – Truman

09/15 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

09/16 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

09/18 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

09/19 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

09/21 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

09/22 Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore

09/23 Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

09/26 Hartford, CT – Webster Theater

09/27 Albany, NY – Empire Live

09/28 Portland, ME – State Theatre

09/30 Montreal, QC – Mtelus

10/01 London, ON – London Music Hall

10/03 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s

10/04 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

10/06 Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

10/08 Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre

10/10 Vancouver, BC – Commodore

10/12 Ventura, CA – Majestic Ventura Theater

10/13 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

10/14 Reno, NV – Cargo

10/15 San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic