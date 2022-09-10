Testament Premiere New Music Video “WWIII”
Bay area thrash metal veterans Testament premiere their new official music video for “WWIII” streaming via YouTube for you now below.
Tells frontman Chuck Billy:
“I am very excited for the release of our ‘WW3‘ video. This song is really relevant to what is going on in this crazy world we live in. When the song was written it was based on a future that I wished would never happen. Today I feel anything is possible.”
Testament are currently on their ‘The Bay Strikes Back Tour‘ together with Exodus and Death Angel. All dates for this run can be found below:
09/09 Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren
09/10 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
09/12 Wichita, KS – Cotillion
09/13 Kansas City, MO – Truman
09/15 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
09/16 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
09/18 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
09/19 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
09/21 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
09/22 Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore
09/23 Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater
09/26 Hartford, CT – Webster Theater
09/27 Albany, NY – Empire Live
09/28 Portland, ME – State Theatre
09/30 Montreal, QC – Mtelus
10/01 London, ON – London Music Hall
10/03 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s
10/04 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
10/06 Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre
10/08 Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre
10/10 Vancouver, BC – Commodore
10/12 Ventura, CA – Majestic Ventura Theater
10/13 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
10/14 Reno, NV – Cargo
10/15 San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
