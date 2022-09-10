Bloodclot (Ex-Cro-Mags/Quicksand, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Souls”

Hardcore supergroup Bloodclot - led by ex-Cro-Mags frontman John Joseph - premiere a new video for their latest single “Souls“, the title track to the outfit's upcoming album, due out on December 16th through Upstate Records. Former Quicksand guitarist Tom Capone, Sick Of It All bassist Craig Setari and ex-Madball drummer Darren Morgenthaler round out the group’s current lineup.





Explains frontman Joseph:

“The events of the last few years really took a toll on a lot of people. I had friends relapse into addiction and sadly some who lost their fight. Thus the chorus, ‘Break away, the cosmos calling, your star’s been falling/Break away, cut the ropes that bind you, free your mind and find you.’

The track also calls out corrupt government shills who twist the truth for their own financial gain and control, creating situations which left people feeling there’s no hope. After what we witnessed go on with war after war, perpetrated behind blatant lies, it should always raise red flags when it comes to trusting them on any matter of importance.”