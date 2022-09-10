Nonpoint Premiere New Single & Music Video “Paper Tigers“

Band Photo: Nonpoint (?)

Alternative metal outfit Nonpoint premiere their new single and music video “Paper Tigers“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. A new EP from the group is in the works with more details to be revealed soon.

Tells frontman Elias Soriano:

“In 10 records, 20 years and over 150 published songs, I can confidently say this is the heaviest track Nonpoint has ever released.”

Nonpoint will be out on the road as direct support to Sevendust on the final leg of the latter’s “Animosity” 21st anniversary run, kicking off today. Bastardane and Burden Of Sky will join them as supports.

09/10 Cherokee, NC – The Event Center at Harrah’s

09/12 Elmira, NY – The L

09/13 Portland, ME – Aura

09/15 New York, NY – The Palladium

09/16 Sayreville, NJ – The Starland Ballroom

09/17 Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino

09/18 Reading, PA – Reverb

09/20 Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

09/22 McHenry, IL – The Vixen

09/23 Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theater

09/24 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

09/26 Charleston, SC – The Music Farm

09/28 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – The Culture Room

09/29 Tampa, FL – Janus Landing

09/30 Destin, FL – Club LA

10/01 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore