Nonpoint Premiere New Single & Music Video “Paper Tigers“
Alternative metal outfit Nonpoint premiere their new single and music video “Paper Tigers“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. A new EP from the group is in the works with more details to be revealed soon.
Tells frontman Elias Soriano:
“In 10 records, 20 years and over 150 published songs, I can confidently say this is the heaviest track Nonpoint has ever released.”
Nonpoint will be out on the road as direct support to Sevendust on the final leg of the latter’s “Animosity” 21st anniversary run, kicking off today. Bastardane and Burden Of Sky will join them as supports.
09/10 Cherokee, NC – The Event Center at Harrah’s
09/12 Elmira, NY – The L
09/13 Portland, ME – Aura
09/15 New York, NY – The Palladium
09/16 Sayreville, NJ – The Starland Ballroom
09/17 Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino
09/18 Reading, PA – Reverb
09/20 Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
09/22 McHenry, IL – The Vixen
09/23 Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theater
09/24 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life
09/26 Charleston, SC – The Music Farm
09/28 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – The Culture Room
09/29 Tampa, FL – Janus Landing
09/30 Destin, FL – Club LA
10/01 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore
