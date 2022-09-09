Lamb Of God Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Grayscale”
Richmond, VA-based groove metal veterans Lamb Of God premiered their new single and lyric video named “Grayscale” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track is the third single to arrive from the group’s coming ninth studio album “Omens“, which will be released on October 07th, 2022.
Tells rhythm guitarist Willie Adler:
“‘Grayscale‘ has just a smack you in the face, bit of hardcore feel to it. We had basically finished writing the record and I wrote this song thinking it won’t necessarily be a Lamb song. I sent it to Josh Wilbur, our producer, to check out and he responded with ‘Perfect, this is the last song we need for the record!'”
Lamb Of God will kick off their headlining tour with Killswitch Engage and a variety of different opening acts today:
w/ Killswitch Engage, Baroness & Suicide Silence:
09/09 Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island
09/10 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
09/11 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Music Festival
09/13 Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater
09/14 Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
09/16 Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
09/17 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
09/18 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/21 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/23 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival *No KSE, No Suicide Silence
09/24 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
09/25 Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill
09/26 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
09/30 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White & Fit For An Autopsy:
10/01 Salt Lake City, UT – The Great SaltAir
10/02 Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
10/04 Fresno, CA – Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena
10/07 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival (no Fit For An Autopsy)
w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox & Fit For An Autopsy:
10/09 Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/10 Kent (Seattle), WA – Accesso ShoWare Center
10/11 Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders & Fit For An Autopsy:
10/13 Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
10/14 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theater
10/15 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
10/16 El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
10/18 San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum
10/19 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
10/20 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
w/ Kreator & Thy Art Is Murder:
11/18 Copenhagen, DEN – Forum Black Box
11/19 Stockholm, SWE – Fryshuset Arenan
11/21 Oulu, FIN – Teatria
11/22 Helsinki, FIN – Ice Hall Black Box
11/24 Warsaw, POL – Stodola
11/26 Munich, GER – Zenith
11/27 Berlin, GER – Columbiahalle
11/29 Tilburg, NET – 013
11/30 Brussels, BEL – Ancienne Belgique
12/02 Ludwigsburg, GER – MHP Arena
12/03 Essen, GER – Grugahalle
12/04 Saarbrucken, GER – Saarlandhalle
12/06 Madrid, SPA – Riviera
12/07 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz
12/09 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
12/10 Hamburg, GER – Edel Optics Arena
12/11 Leipzig, GER – Haus Auensee
12/13 London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
12/14 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow
12/15 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham
12/16 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol
12/18 Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy
12/20 Paris, FRA – L’Olympia
12/21 Dubendorf, SWI – Samsung Hall
