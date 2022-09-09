Lamb Of God Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Grayscale”

Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)

Richmond, VA-based groove metal veterans Lamb Of God premiered their new single and lyric video named “Grayscale” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track is the third single to arrive from the group’s coming ninth studio album “Omens“, which will be released on October 07th, 2022.





Tells rhythm guitarist Willie Adler:

“‘Grayscale‘ has just a smack you in the face, bit of hardcore feel to it. We had basically finished writing the record and I wrote this song thinking it won’t necessarily be a Lamb song. I sent it to Josh Wilbur, our producer, to check out and he responded with ‘Perfect, this is the last song we need for the record!'”



Lamb Of God will kick off their headlining tour with Killswitch Engage and a variety of different opening acts today:

w/ Killswitch Engage, Baroness & Suicide Silence:

09/09 Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island

09/10 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

09/11 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Music Festival

09/13 Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

09/14 Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

09/16 Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

09/17 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

09/18 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/21 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/23 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival *No KSE, No Suicide Silence

09/24 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

09/25 Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill

09/26 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/30 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White & Fit For An Autopsy:

10/01 Salt Lake City, UT – The Great SaltAir

10/02 Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

10/04 Fresno, CA – Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena

10/07 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival (no Fit For An Autopsy)

w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox & Fit For An Autopsy:

10/09 Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/10 Kent (Seattle), WA – Accesso ShoWare Center

10/11 Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders & Fit For An Autopsy:

10/13 Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

10/14 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theater

10/15 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

10/16 El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

10/18 San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum

10/19 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

10/20 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

w/ Kreator & Thy Art Is Murder:

11/18 Copenhagen, DEN – Forum Black Box

11/19 Stockholm, SWE – Fryshuset Arenan

11/21 Oulu, FIN – Teatria

11/22 Helsinki, FIN – Ice Hall Black Box

11/24 Warsaw, POL – Stodola

11/26 Munich, GER – Zenith

11/27 Berlin, GER – Columbiahalle

11/29 Tilburg, NET – 013

11/30 Brussels, BEL – Ancienne Belgique

12/02 Ludwigsburg, GER – MHP Arena

12/03 Essen, GER – Grugahalle

12/04 Saarbrucken, GER – Saarlandhalle

12/06 Madrid, SPA – Riviera

12/07 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz

12/09 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

12/10 Hamburg, GER – Edel Optics Arena

12/11 Leipzig, GER – Haus Auensee

12/13 London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

12/14 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

12/15 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

12/16 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol

12/18 Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy

12/20 Paris, FRA – L’Olympia

12/21 Dubendorf, SWI – Samsung Hall