Escuela Grind Premiere New Single & Music Video “Forced Collective Introspection”
Escuela Grind premiere their Michael Jari Davidson directed music video for their latest single titled “Forced Collective Introspection”. That track is taken from the group’s upcoming studio full-length “Memory Theater“, due out on September 30th via MNRK Heavy.
The band will be out on the following run with Test (Brazil) in support of the new outing:
09/08 Hamtramck, MI – The Sanctuary
09/09 Cave-in-Rock, IL – Full Terror Assault
09/10 Rock Island, IL – Wake Brewing (no Test)
09/11 Cleveland, OH – No Class (no Test)
09/12 Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club
09/13 Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge
09/14 Fort Collins, CO – The Lyric
09/15 Salt Lake City, UT – The Beehive
09/16 Boise, ID – The Shredder
09/17 Tacoma, WA – Hammerhead House
09/18 Seattle, WA – Funhouse
09/19 Portland, OR – The High Water Mark
09/20 San Francisco, CA – Elbo Room
09/21 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
09/22 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
09/23 Scottsdale, AZ – Pub Rock Live
09/25 Corpus Christi, TX – Boozers
09/26 Lake Dallas, TX – American Legion Post 88
09/27 New Orleans, LA – La Santos (no Test)
