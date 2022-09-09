Escuela Grind Premiere New Single & Music Video “Forced Collective Introspection”

Escuela Grind premiere their Michael Jari Davidson directed music video for their latest single titled “Forced Collective Introspection”. That track is taken from the group’s upcoming studio full-length “Memory Theater“, due out on September 30th via MNRK Heavy.

The band will be out on the following run with Test (Brazil) in support of the new outing:

09/08 Hamtramck, MI – The Sanctuary

09/09 Cave-in-Rock, IL – Full Terror Assault

09/10 Rock Island, IL – Wake Brewing (no Test)

09/11 Cleveland, OH – No Class (no Test)

09/12 Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club

09/13 Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge

09/14 Fort Collins, CO – The Lyric

09/15 Salt Lake City, UT – The Beehive

09/16 Boise, ID – The Shredder

09/17 Tacoma, WA – Hammerhead House

09/18 Seattle, WA – Funhouse

09/19 Portland, OR – The High Water Mark

09/20 San Francisco, CA – Elbo Room

09/21 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

09/22 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

09/23 Scottsdale, AZ – Pub Rock Live

09/25 Corpus Christi, TX – Boozers

09/26 Lake Dallas, TX – American Legion Post 88

09/27 New Orleans, LA – La Santos (no Test)