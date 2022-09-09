"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Escuela Grind Premiere New Single & Music Video “Forced Collective Introspection”

posted Sep 9, 2022 at 3:25 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Escuela Grind premiere their Michael Jari Davidson directed music video for their latest single titled “Forced Collective Introspection”. That track is taken from the group’s upcoming studio full-length “Memory Theater“, due out on September 30th via MNRK Heavy.

The band will be out on the following run with Test (Brazil) in support of the new outing:

09/08 Hamtramck, MI – The Sanctuary
09/09 Cave-in-Rock, IL – Full Terror Assault
09/10 Rock Island, IL – Wake Brewing (no Test)
09/11 Cleveland, OH – No Class (no Test)
09/12 Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club
09/13 Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge
09/14 Fort Collins, CO – The Lyric
09/15 Salt Lake City, UT – The Beehive
09/16 Boise, ID – The Shredder
09/17 Tacoma, WA – Hammerhead House
09/18 Seattle, WA – Funhouse
09/19 Portland, OR – The High Water Mark
09/20 San Francisco, CA – Elbo Room
09/21 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
09/22 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
09/23 Scottsdale, AZ – Pub Rock Live
09/25 Corpus Christi, TX – Boozers
09/26 Lake Dallas, TX – American Legion Post 88
09/27 New Orleans, LA – La Santos (no Test)

