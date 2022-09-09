Armed For Apocalypse Premiere New Single “Live Through The Storm”

California-based sludge metal outfit Armed For Apocalypse premiere another advance track named “Live Through The Storm“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The single is off their forthcoming new album “Ritual Violence“, due out October 07th through Candlelight Records.





Explains frontman Nate Burman:

“At the time that I wrote this I was in a pretty dark place in life and found myself being wildly self-destructive. It was right at the peak of the pandemic, so I was also pretty isolated from everyone which really started getting to me. I remember finding myself just trying to drink through the boredom and depression night after night. That’s also partially where the album title comes from. It felt like every night was a ritual of self-destruction. It’s a vicious cycle that’s hard to break.”