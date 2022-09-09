Strigoi (Paradise Lost, Vallenfyre) Premiere New Single & Music Video “An Ocean Of Blood”
Band Photo: Paradise Lost (?)
Blackened death/doom outfit Strigoi - featruing Paradise Lost‘s Gregor Mackintosh and Vallenfyre's Chris Casket - premiere their new track and music video “An Ocean Of Blood“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. Season Of Mist will release the group’s new effort “Viscera” on September 30th, 2022.
“We chose this track as the third single taken from our new album ‘Viscera‘ due to it’s almost cinematic take on the internal and external conflict of existence. A transformational journey into the bloodshed and horror of the human condition.”
