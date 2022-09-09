Rhythm Of Fear Premiere New Single & Music Video “Insidious System”

Florida thrash metal band Rhythm Of Fear premiere a brand new track and music video named “Insidious System“, taken from their upcoming new album “Fatal Horizons”, due out on October 14th, 2022.





Explain the band:

“‘Insidious System‘ is about the corrupt system that we have appointed to protect us. A system that should serve and protect but instead enforces and collects. A system that thrives off of fear and manipulation. A system that infringes on our basic human rights. It’s been going on for so long and we can only hope that the more people realize how poisonous it all is the better chance there is for change.”