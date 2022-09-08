Headline News
Drummer Waltteri Väyrynen Exits Paradise Lost - Guido Montanarini (Strigoi) Jumps In
UK gothic metal veterans Paradise Lost announce they have parted ways with drummer Waltteri Väyrynen, who has been a member of the band since 2015. The band have found a temporary replacement in Guido Montanarini behind the kit, who also performs with Paradise Lost guitarist/keyboardist Gregor Mackintosh in his side project Strigoi.
States Väyrynen:
“Dear Fans and friends,
I’m sad to announce that I’m leaving my position as the drummer of Paradise Lost. It’s been an incredible journey and I’m insanely proud to have been a part of this legendary band’s history, playing hundreds of shows across the globe and recording the last two studio albums.
It needs to be emphasized that my decision involves absolutely no bad blood or drama whatsoever and I will forever consider the guys in the band my friends and I’m gonna miss them all dearly.
I’d like to express my gratitude to Nick, Greg, Steve, Aaron, the management and the crew for everything and making me feel like home for the past 7 and a half years. Last but not least; thanks to all the fans around the world for your support over the years, it means everything to me!
I wish the band all the best in their future endeavours and I’m looking forward to hearing which direction they are heading next.
As for myself, I guess you’ll hear from me soon so this is not a goodbye.
Cheers Everyone!”
You can catch Paradise Lost live on the below tour this October with Hangman’s Chair as direct support:
10/05 Utrecht, NET – Tivoli
10/06 Hamburg, GER – Knust
10/07 Berlin, GER – Lido
10/08 Leipzig, GER – Hellraiser
10/09 Katowice, POL – P23
10/11 Pilsen, CZE – Serikovka
10/12 Bratislava, SLO – Randal
10/13 Dornbirn, AUT – Conrad Sohm
10/14 Parma, ITA – Campus Industry
10/15 Lausanne, SWI – Les Docks
10/17 Bilbao, SPA – Santana 27 (feat. Obsidian Kingdom) (no Hangman’s Chair)
10/18 Barcelona, SPA – Sala Apolo (feat. Obsidian Kingdom) (no Hangman’s Chair)
10/19 Murcia, SPA – Garaje Beat Club (feat. Obsidian Kingdom) (no Hangman’s Chair)
10/20 Madrid, SPA – Sala La Riviera (feat. Obsidian Kingdom) (no Hangman’s Chair)
10/22 Solothurn, SWI – Kofmehl
10/23 Munich, GER – Backstage Halle
10/24 Strasbourg, FRA – La Laiterie
10/25 Paris, FRA – Trabendo
10/26 Sint-Niklaas, BEL – De Casino
10/28 Aarhus, DEN – Voxhall
10/29 Copenhagen, DEN – Amager Bio
10/30 Malmo, SWE – KB
11/04 Valand, SWE – Gothenburg
11/05 Stockholm, SWE – Nalen
11/07 Jyvaskyla, FIN – Lutakko
11/08 Tampere, FIN – Klubi
11/09 Helsinki, FIN – Tavastia
11/10 Tallinn, EST – Helitehas
11/11 Riga, LAT – Palladium
11/12 Vilnius, LIT – Kablys Kultura
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.