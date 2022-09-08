Cabal Premiere New Single & Music Video “Exit Wound”

Danish deathcore quintet Cabal premiere brand new track and music video named “Exit Wound” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The single is taken from their forthcoming debut album for Nuclear Blast, “Magno Interitus“, out in stores on October 21st, 2022.





Tells frontman Andreas Bjulver:

“‘Exit Wound‘ is a very personal song to me, as it serves as an outlet for the trauma i felt right after my granddads suicide at the beginning of 2021. It deals with the heavy subject of being denied a final goodbye to one of the few people I’ve ever felt a true connection and real kinship to.”

Cabal will be out supporting the new album on this fall’s European/UK ‘Impericon Never Say Die! Tour‘. Co-headlined by Suicide Silence and After The Burial, that trek will get support from Currents, Spite, Invent Animate and Boundaries:

11/05 Cologne, GER – Essigfabrik

11/06 Dordrecht, NET – Bibelot

11/08 Bristol, UK – SWX

11/09 Birmingham, UK – The Mill

11/10 Glasgow, UK – Garage

11/11 Manchester, UK – Club Academy

11/12 London, UK – Electric Ballroom

11/13 Antwerp, BEL – Zappa

11/15 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

11/16 Hannover, GER – Faust

11/17 Berlin, GER – SO36

11/18 Wroclaw, POL – Zaklete Rewiry

11/19 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller

11/20 Prague, GER – Futurum

11/22 Vienna, AUT – Arena

11/23 MIlan, ITA – Circolo Magnolia

11/24 Stuttgart, GER – LKA

11/25 Pratteln, SWI – Z7

11/26 Munich, GER – Backstage

11/27 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof