Cabal Premiere New Single & Music Video “Exit Wound”
Danish deathcore quintet Cabal premiere brand new track and music video named “Exit Wound” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The single is taken from their forthcoming debut album for Nuclear Blast, “Magno Interitus“, out in stores on October 21st, 2022.
Tells frontman Andreas Bjulver:
“‘Exit Wound‘ is a very personal song to me, as it serves as an outlet for the trauma i felt right after my granddads suicide at the beginning of 2021. It deals with the heavy subject of being denied a final goodbye to one of the few people I’ve ever felt a true connection and real kinship to.”
Cabal will be out supporting the new album on this fall’s European/UK ‘Impericon Never Say Die! Tour‘. Co-headlined by Suicide Silence and After The Burial, that trek will get support from Currents, Spite, Invent Animate and Boundaries:
11/05 Cologne, GER – Essigfabrik
11/06 Dordrecht, NET – Bibelot
11/08 Bristol, UK – SWX
11/09 Birmingham, UK – The Mill
11/10 Glasgow, UK – Garage
11/11 Manchester, UK – Club Academy
11/12 London, UK – Electric Ballroom
11/13 Antwerp, BEL – Zappa
11/15 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
11/16 Hannover, GER – Faust
11/17 Berlin, GER – SO36
11/18 Wroclaw, POL – Zaklete Rewiry
11/19 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller
11/20 Prague, GER – Futurum
11/22 Vienna, AUT – Arena
11/23 MIlan, ITA – Circolo Magnolia
11/24 Stuttgart, GER – LKA
11/25 Pratteln, SWI – Z7
11/26 Munich, GER – Backstage
11/27 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
