Swedish death metal band Bloodbath premiere a lyric video for their latest single titled “No God Before Me“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. It is taken from their impending sixth studio record named “Survival of The Sickest“, due out this Friday, September 09th, 2022.
Comments bassist/vocalist Jonas Renkse (Katatonia):
“‘No God Before Me‘ is a slow, churning hymn of death, a description of a godless afterlife as well as a massive nod to the masters of sickness themselves: Morbid Angel.”
