Fit For A King Premiere New Single & Music Video “Falling Through The Sky”

A new advance track and music video from Fit For A King‘s named “Falling Through The Sky” has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. It is the third single to arrive in advance from the band's upcoming album “The Hell We Create“, due out on October 28th, 2022 via Solid State Records.

Below’s where you can catch Fit For A King live this fall:

w/ I Prevail, Pierce The Veil and Yours Truly:

09/09 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

09/11 Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

09/13 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

09/14 Oshkosh, WI – Oshkosh Arena

09/16 St. Paul, MN – Myth Live

09/17 Ralston, NE – Liberty First Credit Union Arena

09/18 Wichita, KS – Wave

09/20 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

09/21 San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Center

09/23 Lubbock, TX – Lonestar Amphitheater

09/24 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

09/25 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

09/27 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

09/28 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

09/29 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

10/01 Silvers Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/02 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

10/04 Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

10/05 Toronto, ON – Rebel

10/07 Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theatre

10/08 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

10/09 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

w/ I Prevail, Pierce The Veil & Stand Atlantic:

10/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

10/26 San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

10/28 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

10/29 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Fest

10/31 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

11/01 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center

11/02 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

11/04 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

11/06 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

11/08 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

11/09 St. Louis, MO – The Factory

11/11 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

11/12 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/13 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

11/15 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

11/18 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

11/19 Cambridge, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/20 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks

11/22 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore