Fit For A King Premiere New Single & Music Video “Falling Through The Sky”
A new advance track and music video from Fit For A King‘s named “Falling Through The Sky” has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. It is the third single to arrive in advance from the band's upcoming album “The Hell We Create“, due out on October 28th, 2022 via Solid State Records.
Below’s where you can catch Fit For A King live this fall:
w/ I Prevail, Pierce The Veil and Yours Truly:
09/09 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
09/11 Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center
09/13 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
09/14 Oshkosh, WI – Oshkosh Arena
09/16 St. Paul, MN – Myth Live
09/17 Ralston, NE – Liberty First Credit Union Arena
09/18 Wichita, KS – Wave
09/20 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
09/21 San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Center
09/23 Lubbock, TX – Lonestar Amphitheater
09/24 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
09/25 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
09/27 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
09/28 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
09/29 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues
10/01 Silvers Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/02 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
10/04 Montreal, QC – L’Olympia
10/05 Toronto, ON – Rebel
10/07 Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theatre
10/08 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
10/09 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
w/ I Prevail, Pierce The Veil & Stand Atlantic:
10/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
10/26 San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
10/28 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
10/29 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Fest
10/31 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
11/01 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center
11/02 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
11/04 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
11/06 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
11/08 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
11/09 St. Louis, MO – The Factory
11/11 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
11/12 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/13 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
11/15 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
11/18 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
11/19 Cambridge, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/20 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks
11/22 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
