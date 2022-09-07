Razor Premiere New Single "A Bitter Pill" From Upcoming New Album "Cycle of Contempt"
Canadian thrash metal veterans Razor premiere a new single named “A Bitter Pill”, taken from their upcoming new album "Cycle of Contempt", which will be out in stores September 23rd via Relapse Records.
Check out now "A Bitter Pill" streaming and Spotify for you below.
