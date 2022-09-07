"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Deathsiege Premiere Title Track To Upcoming New Album "Throne of Heresy"

posted Sep 7, 2022 at 2:29 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Deathsiege premiere the title track to their upcoming new album "Throne of Heresy". The record was mixed and mastered by Tom Cohen at Forneus Studio, and it features suitably infernal artwork by Serpent Above. It’s set for release on October 28th (CD, Tape, digital, with vinyl coming in early 2023).

Check out now "Throne of Heresy" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.


What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Deathsiege Premiere New Single 'Throne of Heresy'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 