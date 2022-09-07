Deathsiege Premiere Title Track To Upcoming New Album "Throne of Heresy"
Deathsiege premiere the title track to their upcoming new album "Throne of Heresy". The record was mixed and mastered by Tom Cohen at Forneus Studio, and it features suitably infernal artwork by Serpent Above. It’s set for release on October 28th (CD, Tape, digital, with vinyl coming in early 2023).
Check out now "Throne of Heresy" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Eaten By Sharks Premiere New Playthrough Video
- Next Article:
Antigama Premiere New Music Video For "Disasters"
0 Comments on "Deathsiege Premiere New Single 'Throne of Heresy'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.