Deathsiege Premiere Title Track To Upcoming New Album "Throne of Heresy"

Deathsiege premiere the title track to their upcoming new album "Throne of Heresy". The record was mixed and mastered by Tom Cohen at Forneus Studio, and it features suitably infernal artwork by Serpent Above. It’s set for release on October 28th (CD, Tape, digital, with vinyl coming in early 2023).

Check out now "Throne of Heresy" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.



