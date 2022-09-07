Eaten By Sharks Premiere New Guitar Playthrough Video For "Kill and Consume"

St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada-based technical death metal band Eaten By Sharks premiere a new song entitled “Kill and Consume”. The track is taken from their new album "Eradication", which was released on August 26, 2022. The record was produced, mixed, and mastered by Chris Donaldson (of Cryptopsy fame).

Check out now "Kill and Consume" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





Comment the band:

“This is a first-hand look at the song which washes over the listener, boasting a slammy, black metal feel, a slick Revocation-type jazzy middle eight, and a simple message – don’t eat shark soup less you become cursed for poor choices.”