Oceans Turn Red Premiere New Track & Music Video "MOIRÆ"
The Netherlands-based metal outfit Oceans Turn Red premiere a new track and music video titled “MOIRÆ”, taken from their upcoming EP of the same name. The new effort will be released later this year.
Check out now "Born From Blood" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
