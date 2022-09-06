Atheist, Suicidal Angels, & Abysmal Dawn European Tour Postponed

Band Photo: Atheist (?)

Atheist, Suicidal Angels, and Abysmal Dawn had to postpone their European tour scheduled to start today in Budapest. No future dates have yet been announced.



Tell Abysmal Dawn:

"Our bags were packed and we were ready to board a plane today, but unfortunately our European tour has been postponed. An official statement from Atheist is below. We wish them the best and hope to hit the road with them in the near future."

Explains Atheist mainman Kelly Shaefer:

"Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control Atheist are forced to postponed our headline tour in Europe. Between myself, our agent and management we did everything we could to avoid this. As such, we are postponing this tour and working hard with all teams involved to be able to regroup and bring this tour and the music to our fans in Europe. You’ve all been waiting long enough and we ask for your patience for just a little longer."