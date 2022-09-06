Atheist, Suicidal Angels, & Abysmal Dawn European Tour Postponed
Band Photo: Atheist (?)
Atheist, Suicidal Angels, and Abysmal Dawn had to postpone their European tour scheduled to start today in Budapest. No future dates have yet been announced.
Tell Abysmal Dawn:
"Our bags were packed and we were ready to board a plane today, but unfortunately our European tour has been postponed. An official statement from Atheist is below. We wish them the best and hope to hit the road with them in the near future."
Explains Atheist mainman Kelly Shaefer:
"Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control Atheist are forced to postponed our headline tour in Europe. Between myself, our agent and management we did everything we could to avoid this. As such, we are postponing this tour and working hard with all teams involved to be able to regroup and bring this tour and the music to our fans in Europe. You’ve all been waiting long enough and we ask for your patience for just a little longer."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Vånda Premiere New Single "Omnis Hypocrita"
- Next Article:
Oceans Turn Red Premiere New Track & Music Video
0 Comments on "Atheist, Abysmal Dawn European Tour Postponed"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.