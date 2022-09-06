Vånda Premiere New Single "Omnis Hypocrita" From Upcoming New Album "Covenant Of Death"

Swesdish death metal band Vånda return with a new track named "Omnis Hypocrita" from their forthcoming new album "Covenant Of Death", due out on September 16th, 2022 through Majestic Mountain Records.





Comment the band:

“The song is about a murder I read about that happened in France a couple of years ago. A priest was murdered by a young man he’d sexually assaulted. He suffocated the priest by forcing a crucifix down his throat. Whether it’s true or not, I can’t say.”