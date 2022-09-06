"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Vånda Premiere New Single "Omnis Hypocrita" From Upcoming New Album "Covenant Of Death"

posted Sep 6, 2022 at 2:41 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Swesdish death metal band Vånda return with a new track named "Omnis Hypocrita" from their forthcoming new album "Covenant Of Death", due out on September 16th, 2022 through Majestic Mountain Records.


Comment the band:

“The song is about a murder I read about that happened in France a couple of years ago. A priest was murdered by a young man he’d sexually assaulted. He suffocated the priest by forcing a crucifix down his throat. Whether it’s true or not, I can’t say.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Vånda Premiere New Single 'Omnis Hypocrita'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 