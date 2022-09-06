Writhing Premiere New Song “Uncreation” From Upcoming New Album "Of Earth & Flesh"
Australian death metal outfit Writhing premiere a new song named “Uncreation”, taken from their upcoming album "Of Earth & Flesh". The new effort will be out in stores September 23, 2022 via Everlasting Spew Records.
Check out now "Uncreation" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Voidthrone Premiere New Song "Pyrrhic Victory"
- Next Article:
Vånda Premiere New Single "Omnis Hypocrita"
0 Comments on "Writhing Premiere New Song “Uncreation”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.