Voidthrone Premiere New Song & Video "Pyrrhic Victory" From Upcoming New Album "Metaphysical Degradation"
Seattle-based blackened death metal band Voidthrone premiere a new song and clip titled “Pyrrhic Victory”, taken from their upcoming new album "Metaphysical Degradation", which will be out in stores October 27th via Total Dissonance Worship.
Check out now "Pyrrhic Victory" streaming via YouTube for you below.
