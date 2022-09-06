Ozzy Osbourne Premieres New Single “Nothing Feels Right” - Zakk Wylde Guests
Ozzy Osbourne returns with his long-time friend and guitarist Zakk Wylde on the latest single titled “Nothing Feels Right” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The song will be featured on Osbourne‘s upcoming new thirteenth studio record “Patient Number 9“, due out this Friday, September 09th, 2022. The impending new full-length includes guest appearances from Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.
Ozzy will also be back live onstage this Thursday, September 08th, performing during the halftime of the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills in their season opener at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
“Patient Number 9” track list:
01 – “Patient Number 9” (feat. Jeff Beck)
02 – “Immortal” (feat. Mike McCready of Pearl Jam)
03 – “Parasite” (feat. Zakk Wylde)
04 – “No Escape From Now” (feat. Tony Iommi)
05 – “One Of Those Days” (feat. Eric Clapton)
06 – “A Thousand Shades” (feat. Jeff Beck)
07 – “Mr. Darkness” (feat. Zakk Wylde)
08 – “Nothing Feels Right” (feat. Zakk Wylde)
09 – “Evil Shuffle” (feat. Zakk Wylde)
10 – “Degradation Rules” (feat. Tony Iommi)
11 – “Dead And Gone”
12 – “God Only Knows”
13 – “Darkside Blues”
