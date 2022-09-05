Obscura Premiere New Music Video For "The Neuromancer"
Band Photo: Obscura (?)
Progressive technical death metal outfit Obscura are ready to commence their European tour, to finally take their acclaimed sixth studio album "A Valediction" out to their fans live. To celebrate this, they have released a brand new music video for ´The Neuromancer´, their latest single from A Valediction streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
´The Neuromancer´ was filmed by Mirko Witzki (Arch Enemy, Powerwolf, Kreator) at the Kupfersaal in Cologne, Germany in August 2022. The theatre was built in 1820 and has been protected for decades after being declared a historic monument.
Explains mainman Steffen Kummerer:
"We produced a brand new music video with Mirko Witzki for one of the most challenging and demanding songs off our album A Valediction. ´The Neuromancer´ features high speed riffing, sharp solos and a spot on performance by the entire band. Catch us performing this monster on our upcoming „A Valediction Europe“ Tour with guests Persefone and Disillusion. Make sure to pick up your tickets!“.
„A Valediction Europe“ Tour 2022:
Obscura
Persefone
Disillusion
07.09.22 GER Köln / Gebäude 9
08.09.22 GER Hamburg / Knust
09.09.22 GER Berlin / Hole 44
10.09.22 CZ Prague / Futurum
11.09.22 PL Warsaw / Futurum
13.09.22 AT Vienna / Viper Room
14.09.22 CH Zurich / Komplex Club
15.09.22 IT Milano / Legend Club
16.09.22 FR Lyon / CCO
17.09.22 ESP Barcelona / La Nau
18.09.22 ESP Madrid / Caracol
19.09.22 FR Toulouse / Le Rex
20.09.22 FR Paris / Le Petit Bain
22.09.22 GB Bristol / Exchange
23.09.22 IRE Dublin / Opium
24.09.22 GB Glasgow / Audio
25.09.22 GB Leeds / Brudenell
26.09.22 GB London / The Underworld
28.09.22 NL Nijmegen / Doornrosje
29.09.22 GER Frankfurt / Das Bett
30.09.22 GER Mannheim / MSC Complex
01.10.22 GER München / Backstage
Line up:
Steffen Kummerer - vocals & guitar
Christian Münzner - guitars
Jeroen Paul Thesseling - bass
David Diepold ( - drums
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Obscura Premiere New Music Video 'The Neuromancer'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.