Obscura Premiere New Music Video For "The Neuromancer"

Band Photo: Obscura (?)

Progressive technical death metal outfit Obscura are ready to commence their European tour, to finally take their acclaimed sixth studio album "A Valediction" out to their fans live. To celebrate this, they have released a brand new music video for ´The Neuromancer´, their latest single from A Valediction streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

´The Neuromancer´ was filmed by Mirko Witzki (Arch Enemy, Powerwolf, Kreator) at the Kupfersaal in Cologne, Germany in August 2022. The theatre was built in 1820 and has been protected for decades after being declared a historic monument.





Explains mainman Steffen Kummerer:

"We produced a brand new music video with Mirko Witzki for one of the most challenging and demanding songs off our album A Valediction. ´The Neuromancer´ features high speed riffing, sharp solos and a spot on performance by the entire band. Catch us performing this monster on our upcoming „A Valediction Europe“ Tour with guests Persefone and Disillusion. Make sure to pick up your tickets!“.



„A Valediction Europe“ Tour 2022:



Obscura

Persefone

Disillusion

07.09.22 GER Köln / Gebäude 9

08.09.22 GER Hamburg / Knust

09.09.22 GER Berlin / Hole 44

10.09.22 CZ Prague / Futurum

11.09.22 PL Warsaw / Futurum

13.09.22 AT Vienna / Viper Room

14.09.22 CH Zurich / Komplex Club

15.09.22 IT Milano / Legend Club

16.09.22 FR Lyon / CCO

17.09.22 ESP Barcelona / La Nau

18.09.22 ESP Madrid / Caracol

19.09.22 FR Toulouse / Le Rex

20.09.22 FR Paris / Le Petit Bain

22.09.22 GB Bristol / Exchange

23.09.22 IRE Dublin / Opium

24.09.22 GB Glasgow / Audio

25.09.22 GB Leeds / Brudenell

26.09.22 GB London / The Underworld

28.09.22 NL Nijmegen / Doornrosje

29.09.22 GER Frankfurt / Das Bett

30.09.22 GER Mannheim / MSC Complex

01.10.22 GER München / Backstage



Line up:

Steffen Kummerer - vocals & guitar

Christian Münzner - guitars

Jeroen Paul Thesseling - bass

David Diepold ( - drums