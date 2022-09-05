Spitpool Premiere New Track "Leprous Death" From Upcoming New EP "A New Era of Anguish"

Quebec City, Canada/Kansas City, Missouri-based slamming deathcore trio Spitpool premiere a new song entitled “Leprous Death”, taken from their impending new EP "A New Era of Anguish, which will be out in stores September 16, 2022.

Check out now "Leprous Death" streaming via YouTube for you below.