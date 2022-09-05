Perversity Denied Premiere New Single & Visualizer Clip "Scavengers Of The Cosmos" From Upcoming New Album "The Arrival Of Majestic End"
Bogotá, Colombia-based slamming brutal death metal band Perversity Denied premiere a new visualizer clip for their single named "Scavengers Of The Cosmos". The track is off of their forthcoming new album "The Arrival Of Majestic End", which officially releases later this year via Pathologically Explicit Recordings.
