Volloíom Premiere New Single “Votum”
Canada-based atmospheric black metal unit Volloíom premiere a new song entitled “Votum”, which was recorded by Joseph Cincotta (Full Force Studio). Drums on the track were performed by Eric Morotti of Suffocation fame.
Check out now "Votum" streaming via YouTube for you below.
