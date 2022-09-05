Wolves In The Throne Room Premiere New Live Video For "I Will Lay Down My Bones Among the Rocks and Roots"
Wolves In The Throne Room premiere a new live video for “I Will Lay Down My Bones Among the Rocks and Roots”, taken from their upcoming new album "YXXXX". The clip was captures in July during their performance at this year's Wyoming’s "Fire in the Mountains" festival.
