Ectoplasm Premiere New Song "Selective Perception" From Upcoming New EP "Land Of Thieves"

Kaohsiung, Taiwan/Melbourne, Florida-based deathcore trio Ectoplasm premiere a new song and visualizer clip “Selective Perception”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Land Of Thieves", which will be out in stores later this year via Ghastly Music.

Check out now "Selective Perception" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Explain the band:

"Our first release is about tales leading up to, during and after the American Frontier Wars. In these alternate tellings The natives are aware of the arrival of the English Colonies. They are also aware of the famine, disease, rapes, pillaging and other atrocities they will bring. Instead of allowing this, the natvies call upon their gods and spirits for help. With rumors of a wendigo like creature making it's presence known through the possession of individual natives who maybe about to lose their life in battle."