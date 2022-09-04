Dead To Fall Premiere New Single “Cerro de la Muerte”

Hardcore metal band Dead To Fall premiere a new track nameed “Cerro de la Muerte“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The single was recorded at Bricktop Recording Studio in Chicago, IL with Pete Grossman.





You can catch the band live at this year’s ‘Furnace Fest‘ in Birmingham, AL, performing on Friday, September 23rd.