Xenobiotic Premiere New Music Video “The Wretched Strive”
Australian tech-death quartet Xenobiotic premiere their new music video for “The Wretched Strive”, taken from their new EP “Hate Monolith“, out in stores now.
Check out now "“The Wretched Strive" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Tell the band:
“‘The Wretched Strive‘ was written to depict the inevitable end state of the human world, the contempt and disgust for our rampant anthropocentric nature, the corrupt and hateful spiritual cancer that continues to consume our species, and the impending future of an unloved world.”
