Megadeth Premiere New Music Video For “The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!”

Band Photo: Megadeth (?)

Grammy Award-winning thrash metal veterans Megadeth have wrapped up their trilogy of official music videos with the premiere of the below clip for the title track to their new album named “The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!“. Leo Liberti once again took over directing duties for that video.





Megadeth are presently out on the road touring with Five Finger Death Punch, The HU & Fire From The Gods:

09/06 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

09/07 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09/09 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

09/10 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

09/12 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

09/14 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

09/15 Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

09/17 Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

09/18 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

09/20 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

09/21 Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake (no Megadeth)

09/23 Scranton, PA – Pavilion at Montage Mountain

09/24 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

09/27 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater (no Megadeth)

09/28 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

09/30 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

10/01 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

10/04 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

10/05 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

10/07 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

10/08 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

10/10 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/12 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

10/14 Denver, CO – Ball Arena