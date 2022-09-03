Megadeth Premiere New Music Video For “The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!”
Band Photo: Megadeth (?)
Grammy Award-winning thrash metal veterans Megadeth have wrapped up their trilogy of official music videos with the premiere of the below clip for the title track to their new album named “The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!“. Leo Liberti once again took over directing duties for that video.
Megadeth are presently out on the road touring with Five Finger Death Punch, The HU & Fire From The Gods:
09/06 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
09/07 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/09 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
09/10 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
09/12 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
09/14 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
09/15 Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion
09/17 Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
09/18 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
09/20 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
09/21 Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake (no Megadeth)
09/23 Scranton, PA – Pavilion at Montage Mountain
09/24 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
09/27 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater (no Megadeth)
09/28 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
09/30 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
10/01 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
10/04 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
10/05 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
10/07 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds
10/08 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
10/10 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
10/12 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
10/14 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
