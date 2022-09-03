Dying Fetus Premiere New Music Video For Latest Single “Compulsion For Cruelty”

As reported yesterday technical death metal trio Dying Fetus have premiered their new single “Compulsion For Cruelty“. Today the band offer the below live themed official music video for it, that was directed by Eric DiCarlo.





You can catch the band live on the below booked dates:

09/03 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

09/04 Rouyn-Noranda, QC – Festival de Musique Emergente

09/05 Ottawa, ON – The Brass Monkey

09/09 Syracuse, NY – The Lost Horizon

w/ Knocked Loose, Terror and Omerta:

09/07 Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

09/08 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

09/13 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

09/14 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

09/20 Knoxville, TN – The Concourse

09/21 Huntington, WV – The Loud