Dying Fetus Premiere New Music Video For Latest Single “Compulsion For Cruelty”
As reported yesterday technical death metal trio Dying Fetus have premiered their new single “Compulsion For Cruelty“. Today the band offer the below live themed official music video for it, that was directed by Eric DiCarlo.
You can catch the band live on the below booked dates:
09/03 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
09/04 Rouyn-Noranda, QC – Festival de Musique Emergente
09/05 Ottawa, ON – The Brass Monkey
09/09 Syracuse, NY – The Lost Horizon
w/ Knocked Loose, Terror and Omerta:
09/07 Montreal, QC – L’Olympia
09/08 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
09/13 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC
09/14 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
09/20 Knoxville, TN – The Concourse
09/21 Huntington, WV – The Loud
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Polar Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Megadeth Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Dying Fetus Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.