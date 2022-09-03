Polar Premiere New Single & Music Video “Gods & Heathens”
UK hardcore band Polar premiere a new single by the name of “Gods & Heathens” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Comments frontman Adam Woodford:
“‘Gods & Heathens‘ is about the abuse of power in the world we live in and how constant mistrust has turned us callous and cold.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Stepson Premiere New Single & Music Video "Eraser"
- Next Article:
Dying Fetus Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Polar Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.