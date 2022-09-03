Stepson Premiere New Single & Music Video “Eraser”

Australian melodic hardcore quintet Stepson‘s new track and music video “Eraser” has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The clip was directed by Ed Reiss.



Comment the band:

“‘Eraser‘ explores the sense of isolation experienced over the last two years & how self-destructive tendencies & vices lead to some of the lowest points of our lives.”

Stepson will be opening for Polaris, Alpha Wolf and Great American Ghost. Dates for that European/UK run are as follows:

09/16 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

09/17 Antwerp, BEL – Zappa

09/18 Manchester, UK – Academy 2

09/19 Glasgow, UK – Garage

09/20 Bristol, UK – SWX

09/21 Leeds, UK – Stylus

09/22 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy2

09/23 Southampton, UK – Engine Rooms

09/24 London, UK – Electric Brixton

09/26 Koln, GER – Essigfabrik

09/27 Tilburg, NET – O13

09/28 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

09/29 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller

09/30 Berlin, GER – SO36

10/01 Poznan, POL – U Bazyla

10/02 Nurnberg, GER – Hirsch

10/04 Prague, CZE – Meet Factory

10/05 Wien, AUT – Flex Halle

10/06 Munchen, GER – Backstage

10/07 Lyss, SWI – Kulturfabrik

10/08 Paris, FRA – La Maroquinerie

Stepson:

10/21 Sydney, AUS – The Lansdowne Hotel

10/22 Brisbane, AUS – The Triffid

10/28 Melbourne, AUS – The Evelyn Hotel