Stepson Premiere New Single & Music Video “Eraser”
Australian melodic hardcore quintet Stepson‘s new track and music video “Eraser” has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The clip was directed by Ed Reiss.
Comment the band:
“‘Eraser‘ explores the sense of isolation experienced over the last two years & how self-destructive tendencies & vices lead to some of the lowest points of our lives.”
Stepson will be opening for Polaris, Alpha Wolf and Great American Ghost. Dates for that European/UK run are as follows:
09/16 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
09/17 Antwerp, BEL – Zappa
09/18 Manchester, UK – Academy 2
09/19 Glasgow, UK – Garage
09/20 Bristol, UK – SWX
09/21 Leeds, UK – Stylus
09/22 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy2
09/23 Southampton, UK – Engine Rooms
09/24 London, UK – Electric Brixton
09/26 Koln, GER – Essigfabrik
09/27 Tilburg, NET – O13
09/28 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
09/29 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller
09/30 Berlin, GER – SO36
10/01 Poznan, POL – U Bazyla
10/02 Nurnberg, GER – Hirsch
10/04 Prague, CZE – Meet Factory
10/05 Wien, AUT – Flex Halle
10/06 Munchen, GER – Backstage
10/07 Lyss, SWI – Kulturfabrik
10/08 Paris, FRA – La Maroquinerie
Stepson:
10/21 Sydney, AUS – The Lansdowne Hotel
10/22 Brisbane, AUS – The Triffid
10/28 Melbourne, AUS – The Evelyn Hotel
