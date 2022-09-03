Wheel Premiere New Single “Blood Drinker”

Progressive metal quartet Wheel have inked a record deal with InsideOut Music and are wrapping up a their debut EP for their new label home named “Rumination“. A first advance track off it titled “Blood Drinker“, has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





Tells singer/guitarist James Lascelles:

“This song is about how surprisingly often, murderers garner huge amounts of attention, press coverage and fame while their victim’s name’s at best, become a footnote in their respective killer’s legacy and more often than not, their names are not remembered at all.”

Wheel will be out on the road again with Apocalyptica and Leprous on the below U.S. run:

09/06 Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

09/07 Charlotte, NC – Underground

09/08 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

09/09 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

09/10 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival

09/13 Portland, ME – State Theatre

09/14 Long Island, NY – Paramount

09/15 Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theatre

09/16 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

09/17 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

09/18 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

09/19 Ft. Wayne, IN – Pierres

09/21 Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection

09/22 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

09/23 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

09/24 Indianapolis, IN – Vogue

09/25 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles

09/26 Sauget, IL – Pops

09/27 Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

09/28 Denver, CO – Summit

09/30 Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

10/01 San Diego, CA – Observatory

10/02 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory

10/04 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

10/05 Ventura, CA – Ventura Theatre

10/06 Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst

10/07 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival