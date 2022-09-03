Wheel Premiere New Single “Blood Drinker”
Progressive metal quartet Wheel have inked a record deal with InsideOut Music and are wrapping up a their debut EP for their new label home named “Rumination“. A first advance track off it titled “Blood Drinker“, has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Tells singer/guitarist James Lascelles:
“This song is about how surprisingly often, murderers garner huge amounts of attention, press coverage and fame while their victim’s name’s at best, become a footnote in their respective killer’s legacy and more often than not, their names are not remembered at all.”
Wheel will be out on the road again with Apocalyptica and Leprous on the below U.S. run:
09/06 Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre
09/07 Charlotte, NC – Underground
09/08 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
09/09 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
09/10 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival
09/13 Portland, ME – State Theatre
09/14 Long Island, NY – Paramount
09/15 Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theatre
09/16 Philadelphia, PA – TLA
09/17 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
09/18 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
09/19 Ft. Wayne, IN – Pierres
09/21 Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection
09/22 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival
09/23 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
09/24 Indianapolis, IN – Vogue
09/25 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles
09/26 Sauget, IL – Pops
09/27 Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall
09/28 Denver, CO – Summit
09/30 Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
10/01 San Diego, CA – Observatory
10/02 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory
10/04 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
10/05 Ventura, CA – Ventura Theatre
10/06 Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst
10/07 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
