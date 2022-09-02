Dying Fetus Premiere New Single "Compulsion for Cruelty"

Dying Fetus premiere a new single titled “Compulsion for Cruelty”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





You can catch the band live on the below booked dates:

9/2 Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

9/3 Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

9/4 Rouyn-Norando, QC - Festival De Musique Emergente

9/5 Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

9/07 Montreal, QC - L’Olympia *

9/08 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *

9/9 Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon

9/13 Harrisburg, PA - HMAC *

9/14 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore *

9/20 Knoxville, TN - The Concourse *

9/21 Huntington, WV - The Loud *

9/22 Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall *

*w/ Knocked Loose, Terror, Omerta