Dying Fetus Premiere New Single "Compulsion for Cruelty"
Dying Fetus premiere a new single titled “Compulsion for Cruelty”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
You can catch the band live on the below booked dates:
9/2 Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
9/3 Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
9/4 Rouyn-Norando, QC - Festival De Musique Emergente
9/5 Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
9/07 Montreal, QC - L’Olympia *
9/08 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *
9/9 Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon
9/13 Harrisburg, PA - HMAC *
9/14 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore *
9/20 Knoxville, TN - The Concourse *
9/21 Huntington, WV - The Loud *
9/22 Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall *
*w/ Knocked Loose, Terror, Omerta
