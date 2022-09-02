Tankard Premiere New Song & Music Video "Lockdown Forever" From Upcoming New Album "Pavlov's Dawgs"

German thrash metal veterans Tankard return with their 18th studo full-length named "Pavlov's Dawgs", which is scheduled for release on September 30 via Reaper Entertainment. Today the band have just premiered a brand new single and music video titled "Lockdown Forever", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

The video was directed by Renatus Töpke.





Explains frontmann Gerre:

"It's happening in quick succession: Today our third video clip for our new work "Pavlov's Dawgs" is out, which will be released on September 30th, 2022. For the very first time we worked together with Renatus Töpke and we had the opportunity to shoot at the locations, at which the legendary science fiction comedy "Iron Sky” was created! That's not the only reason why, in my opinion, the result of 'Lockdown Forever' is worthwile to be seen (and of course also heard)! Imagine a rampant virus that forces you to stay at home forever! Locked up for the rest of your life all you can do is order pizza, do yoga and listen to your metal collection from A-Z! The latter wouldn't be a problem for me, of course, I'm well equipped... With this in mind: Not only 'Lockdown Forever' but also 'METAL FOREVER'!"