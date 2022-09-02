Benighted Cancel "Obscene Repressed" UK Tour Due To Logistical Issues
French brutal death metal outfit Benighted announce the cancellation of their "Obscene Repressed" UK fall tour due to logistical issues.
Explain Benighted:
"U.K. TOUR CANCELLED!!!
It is with a heavy heart that we have to cancel our planned UK tour in early October due to logistical problems.
Yesterday our management was informed about the cancellation of the flights. Booking new flights (and waiting months for a refund for canceled ones) was not an option as prices have now skyrocketed.
We're terribly sorry but we promise to come back to the UK soon.
Our big thanks go to COG Promotions, Byker Grave Bookings and Eradication Festival who tried to made it possible."
