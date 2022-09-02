Proceed On Your Way To Oblivion Premiere New Song "Ravenloft" From Upcoming New Album "Ceremorphosis"

Proceed On Your Way To Oblivion premiere their new single "Ravenloft" taken from their forthcoming debut album "Ceremorphosis", due out on September 23rd, 2022. The particular track features a guest appearance by guitarist Craig Peters (Deeds Of Flesh).





Proceed On Your Way To Oblivion are:

drums: Michael Ranne (Through The Eyes Of The Dead, My Bitter End, Coma Cluster Void)

guitars: Steve Visone (We Are The Romans)

vocals: Shane Jost (Cognitive)

bass: Nick Weyers (Aronious).