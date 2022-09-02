Regulate Premiere New Single & Music Video “In The Moment”
Long Island-based hardcore quartet Regulate return with a new music video for their latest single “In The Moment“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. That track is off the band’s upcoming new self-titled studio full-length, due out on September 30th, 2022 through Flatspot.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Amity Affliction Postpone European/UK Tour
- Next Article:
Proceed On Your Way To Oblivion Premiere New Track
0 Comments on "Regulate Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.