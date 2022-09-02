Tallah Premiere New Single & Music Video “Shaken (Not Stirred)”

Tallah premiere their new single and official music video by the name of “Shaken (Nor Stirred)” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track is taken from the quartet’s new studio full-length “The Generation Of Danger“, due out on November 18th, 2022.

Explains drummer Max Portnoy:

“‘Shaken‘ is a song built on hooks. We spent a ton of time perfecting the chorus, bringing it to a place we felt was super memorable while still retaining the darkness and heaviness that the rest of the record has. It made for what I believe is the best hook we’ve written so far. And the hook from the main guitar riff is just as strong. It’s a top tier track in my opinion.”

Adds frontman Justin Bonitz:

“Not all Dicker’s experiments were successes. Sometimes, impatience can be your downfall. What can you learn from your past mistakes?”

Tallah have the below booked dates scheduled:

09/25 Reading, PA – Reverb

09/27 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

09/28 Huntsville, AL – Shagnastys

w/ Attila and Catch Your Breath:

09/30 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

10/01 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater

10/02 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

10/04 Sauget, IL – Pop’s

10/05 Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze

10/06 Milwaukee, WI – Miramar Theater

10/07 West Chicago, IL – WC Social Club

10/08 Newport, KY – Thompson House

10/09 Cleveland Heights, OH – Grog Shop

10/11 Cambridge, MA – Middle East

10/12 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Monarch

10/13 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

10/14 Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero

10/15 Atlanta, GA – The Loft

10/16 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectable Street

Tallah:

10/18 Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans

10/19 Virginia Beach, VA – Scandals Live