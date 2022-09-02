Tallah Premiere New Single & Music Video “Shaken (Not Stirred)”
Tallah premiere their new single and official music video by the name of “Shaken (Nor Stirred)” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track is taken from the quartet’s new studio full-length “The Generation Of Danger“, due out on November 18th, 2022.
Explains drummer Max Portnoy:
“‘Shaken‘ is a song built on hooks. We spent a ton of time perfecting the chorus, bringing it to a place we felt was super memorable while still retaining the darkness and heaviness that the rest of the record has. It made for what I believe is the best hook we’ve written so far. And the hook from the main guitar riff is just as strong. It’s a top tier track in my opinion.”
Adds frontman Justin Bonitz:
“Not all Dicker’s experiments were successes. Sometimes, impatience can be your downfall. What can you learn from your past mistakes?”
Tallah have the below booked dates scheduled:
09/25 Reading, PA – Reverb
09/27 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
09/28 Huntsville, AL – Shagnastys
w/ Attila and Catch Your Breath:
09/30 Houston, TX – Scout Bar
10/01 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater
10/02 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
10/04 Sauget, IL – Pop’s
10/05 Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze
10/06 Milwaukee, WI – Miramar Theater
10/07 West Chicago, IL – WC Social Club
10/08 Newport, KY – Thompson House
10/09 Cleveland Heights, OH – Grog Shop
10/11 Cambridge, MA – Middle East
10/12 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Monarch
10/13 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
10/14 Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero
10/15 Atlanta, GA – The Loft
10/16 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectable Street
Tallah:
10/18 Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans
10/19 Virginia Beach, VA – Scandals Live
