Irist Premiere New Track “Surging Ablaze”

Atlanta, GA-based post-metal quartet Irist premiere their new advance track “Surging Ablaze“ off their impending new EP “Gloria“, which will be released on September 16th by Nuclear Blast.

Comments frontman Rodrigo Carvalho:

“‘Surging Ablaze; is a song about the contemplative journey, and meditative states, one experiences when getting to the other side of a difficult situation. On top of a beautiful lead for the chorus, Pablo wrote an insanely heavy riff towards the end of the song that definitely sticks to you. This is a rhythmically more measured song for us, and the fact that we were able to add some lyrics in Portuguese makes it even more unique.”



Irist have the below dates booked for this fall:

09/16 Atlanta, GA – Drunken Unicorn

09/17 Athens, GA – Flicker

w/ Elder & Pallbearer:

09/22 Berlin, GER – SO36

09/23 Leipzig, GER – UT Connewitz

09/24 Prague, CZE – Futurum Music Bar

09/25 Warsaw, POL – Proxima

09/26 Wien, AUT – Arena Wien

09/27 Budapest, HUN – Dürer Kert

09/28 Ljubljana, SLO – Orto Bar

09/30 Munich, GER – Feierwerk

10/01 Pratteln, SWI – Up in Smoke Festival

10/02 Mezzago, ITA – Bloom

10/03 Grenoble, FRA – L’Ampérage

10/06 Barcelona, SPA – AMFest

10/08 Porto, POR – Amplifest

10/09 Madrid, SPA – Okkult Session 3

10/11 Toulouse, FRA – Le Rex de Toulouse

10/12 Montpellier, FRA – Rockstore

10/13 Nantes, FRA – Le Ferrailleur

10/14 Paris, FRA – Petit Bain

10/15 Antwerp, BEL – Desertfest Antwerp

10/16 Tilburg, NET – Poppodium 013

10/18 Aarhus, DEN – Fonden Voxhall

10/19 Oslo, NOR – Parkteatret

10/20 Drammen, NOR – Union Scene

10/21 Stavanger, NOR – Folken

10/22 Bergen, NOR – Kulturhuset

10/25 Johanneshov, SWE – Slaktkyrkan

10/26 Göteborg, SWE – Pustervik

10/28 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset

10/29 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

10/30 Ghent, BEL – Desertfest Ghent

10/31 Dortmund, GER – JunkYard

11/02 Brighton, UK – Chalk

11/03 Bristol, UK – The Fleece

11/04 London, UK – EartH

11/05 St Helens, UK – Damnation