Irist Premiere New Track “Surging Ablaze”
Atlanta, GA-based post-metal quartet Irist premiere their new advance track “Surging Ablaze“ off their impending new EP “Gloria“, which will be released on September 16th by Nuclear Blast.
Comments frontman Rodrigo Carvalho:
“‘Surging Ablaze; is a song about the contemplative journey, and meditative states, one experiences when getting to the other side of a difficult situation. On top of a beautiful lead for the chorus, Pablo wrote an insanely heavy riff towards the end of the song that definitely sticks to you. This is a rhythmically more measured song for us, and the fact that we were able to add some lyrics in Portuguese makes it even more unique.”
Irist have the below dates booked for this fall:
09/16 Atlanta, GA – Drunken Unicorn
09/17 Athens, GA – Flicker
w/ Elder & Pallbearer:
09/22 Berlin, GER – SO36
09/23 Leipzig, GER – UT Connewitz
09/24 Prague, CZE – Futurum Music Bar
09/25 Warsaw, POL – Proxima
09/26 Wien, AUT – Arena Wien
09/27 Budapest, HUN – Dürer Kert
09/28 Ljubljana, SLO – Orto Bar
09/30 Munich, GER – Feierwerk
10/01 Pratteln, SWI – Up in Smoke Festival
10/02 Mezzago, ITA – Bloom
10/03 Grenoble, FRA – L’Ampérage
10/06 Barcelona, SPA – AMFest
10/08 Porto, POR – Amplifest
10/09 Madrid, SPA – Okkult Session 3
10/11 Toulouse, FRA – Le Rex de Toulouse
10/12 Montpellier, FRA – Rockstore
10/13 Nantes, FRA – Le Ferrailleur
10/14 Paris, FRA – Petit Bain
10/15 Antwerp, BEL – Desertfest Antwerp
10/16 Tilburg, NET – Poppodium 013
10/18 Aarhus, DEN – Fonden Voxhall
10/19 Oslo, NOR – Parkteatret
10/20 Drammen, NOR – Union Scene
10/21 Stavanger, NOR – Folken
10/22 Bergen, NOR – Kulturhuset
10/25 Johanneshov, SWE – Slaktkyrkan
10/26 Göteborg, SWE – Pustervik
10/28 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset
10/29 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
10/30 Ghent, BEL – Desertfest Ghent
10/31 Dortmund, GER – JunkYard
11/02 Brighton, UK – Chalk
11/03 Bristol, UK – The Fleece
11/04 London, UK – EartH
11/05 St Helens, UK – Damnation
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Black Anvil New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Tallah Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Irist Premiere New Track 'Surging Ablaze"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.