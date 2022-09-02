Black Anvil New Single & Music Video “8 Bit Terror”

New York City-based black metal outfit Black Anvil premiere their new single and music video named “8 Bit Terror” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The clip was directed by Sean Pierce. Season Of Mist have scheduled a November 04th release for the trio’s fifth studio album “Regenesis“.

Comment the band:

“We are empty shells at once thought separate. We are one with the earth. This is not the end. We seek the stars still.”

This fall will see Black Anvil out opening the below Cannibal Corpse, Dark Funeral and Immolation North American run:

11/03 Silver Springs, MD – The Fillmore

11/04 Albany, NY – Empire Live

11/05 Montreal, QC – MTELUS

11/06 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

11/08 Cleveland, OH – The Agora

11/09 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

11/10 Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center

11/11 Joliet, IL – The Forge

11/12 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II

11/15 Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre

11/17-18 Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw Theatre

11/19 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

11/21 San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

11/22 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

11/23 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

11/25 Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues

11/26 Tucson, AZ – Encore

11/28 Austin, TX – Empire Garage

11/29 Dallas, TX – House Of Blues

11/30 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

12/02 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall (‘Decibel Metal & Beer Fest: Denver‘)

12/03 Lawrence, KS – The Granada

12/04 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

12/05 Belvidere, IL – The Apollo Theatre

12/06 Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue Theatre

12/08 Knoxville, TN – The Concourse

12/09 Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

12/10 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live