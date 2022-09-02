Ingested Premiere New Single & Music Video “Tides Of Glass”
UK technical deathcore trio Ingested premiere their new single and music video “Tides Of Glass“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track is taken from the band’s impending new studio full-length titled “Ashes Lie Still“, due out on November 04th, 2022 via Metal Blade Records.
Explains frontman Jason Evans:
“This song is about loss, division, and the long battle to drag yourself out of the darkest depths of your own mind. It’s ominous, foreboding, and crushingly heavy — and we wanted to match the dark atmospherics of the song with another awesome video by our longtime videographer, the very talented Loki Films. The video is bleak, and perfectly captures the hopelessness of the lyrical content. So turn the volume all the way to max, and crawl through the ‘Tides of Glass’ with us.”
You can catch the band live this fall out on their North American tour with Lorna Shore, Aborted, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur:
10/21 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
10/22 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre
10/23 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
10/24 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
10/25 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
10/26 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
10/27 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)
10/28 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
10/29 Orlando, FL – The Abbey
10/31 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
11/01 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
11/02 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater
11/04 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
11/05 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
11/06 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
11/08 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
11/09 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
11/11 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
11/12 Denver, CO – Summit
11/13 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
11/15 Chicago, IL – The Bottom Lounge
11/16 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
11/17 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
11/18 Mckees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre
11/19 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/20 Montreal, QC – L’astral
