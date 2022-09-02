Ingested Premiere New Single & Music Video “Tides Of Glass”

UK technical deathcore trio Ingested premiere their new single and music video “Tides Of Glass“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track is taken from the band’s impending new studio full-length titled “Ashes Lie Still“, due out on November 04th, 2022 via Metal Blade Records.





Explains frontman Jason Evans:

“This song is about loss, division, and the long battle to drag yourself out of the darkest depths of your own mind. It’s ominous, foreboding, and crushingly heavy — and we wanted to match the dark atmospherics of the song with another awesome video by our longtime videographer, the very talented Loki Films. The video is bleak, and perfectly captures the hopelessness of the lyrical content. So turn the volume all the way to max, and crawl through the ‘Tides of Glass’ with us.”

You can catch the band live this fall out on their North American tour with Lorna Shore, Aborted, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur:

10/21 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

10/22 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre

10/23 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

10/24 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

10/25 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

10/26 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

10/27 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)

10/28 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

10/29 Orlando, FL – The Abbey

10/31 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

11/01 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

11/02 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater

11/04 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

11/05 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

11/06 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

11/08 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

11/09 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

11/11 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

11/12 Denver, CO – Summit

11/13 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

11/15 Chicago, IL – The Bottom Lounge

11/16 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

11/17 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

11/18 Mckees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

11/19 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/20 Montreal, QC – L’astral